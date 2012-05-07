Vornado Realty Trust FFO before items falls

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N), owner of office and retail properties chiefly in New York and the Washington, D.C. areas, said first-quarter earnings fell from a year ago when it reported gains from debt extinguishment, mezzanine loan loss reversals and a larger income from its stake in J C Penney Company Inc.(JCP.N)

Vornado said on Monday that first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common shareholders was $348.5 million, or $1.82 per share, compared with $505.9 million, or $2.64 per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post first-quarter FFO of $1.77 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding non-comparable items, FFO was $346.8 million, or $1.81 per share, versus $331.2 million, or $1.73 per share, a year ago.

FFO, a measure of performance at a real estate investment trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings and gains or losses from property sales.