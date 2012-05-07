Vornado first-quarter beats Street

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N), owner of U.S. office and retail properties, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday, despite softness in its Washington, D.C. area operations.

The company said first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common shareholders was $348.5 million, or $1.82 per share, compared with $505.9 million, or $2.64 per share, a year ago, when the company recorded one-time gains from debt extinguishment and mezzanine loan loss reversals.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post first-quarter FFO of $1.77 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding non-comparable items, FFO was $346.8 million, or $1.81 per share, versus $331.2 million, or $1.73 per share, a year ago.

FFO, a measure of performance at a real estate investment trust, removes the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings and gains or losses from property sales.

Vornado, with office and retail property in New York, Washington and Chicago, has seen its stock underperform its peers for years.

The company has said it is considering selling some of its assets, including its regional malls, its stake in retailer Toys R US, and even breaking up the company altogether.

However, it has also said it would hold on to its 11 percent stake in J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) common shares.

At the end of March its total net gain on its investment in J.C. Penney was $211.5 million based on its cost of $26.39 per share, Vornado said on Monday.

For Manhattan office properties that Vornado has owned at least a year, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose 1.8 percent on a cash basis and 3.5 percent according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Vornado continued to feel the pullback by the U.S. federal government, particularly from the 2005 Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission.

For its Washington, D.C. area properties, EBITDA fell 8.2 on a cash basis and 7.1 percent on a GAAP basis from a year earlier.

EBITDA for its retail properties fell less than 1 percent on either a GAAP or cash basis.

During the quarter, Vornado Chairman Steven Roth repaid his $13.1 million low interest loan the company granted him.

Vornado has said it will begin holding a post-earnings conference call with industry analysts when it next releases earnings.

Shares of Vornado on Monday closed up 1.5 percent at $87.54 on the New York Stock Exchange, ahead of its earnings release.