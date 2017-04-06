FILE PHOTO: Joao Miranda, Chief Executive Officer of Votorantim Industrial S.A., gestures as he attends an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Votorantim SA will focus on keeping debt metrics stable while completing key investment projects this year to help Brazil's largest diversified industrial conglomerate return to profit amid a challenging outlook, Chief Executive Officer João Miranda said on Thursday.

With interests in sectors from cement and aluminum to basic metals and energy, Votorantim will privilege cash generation and revisit the role of some non-essential assets in the group as economic and political uncertainties linger across Latin America this year, Miranda said.

In an interview to discuss annual results, Miranda told Reuters several investments in Turkey, Bolivia and the United States as well as a Brazilian wind farm project are slated to turn operational next year. Capital spending needs should ease as a result, helping Votorantim's revenue and bottom line, he said.

Some of Votorantim's largest markets and segments face global and industry issues that have weighed down performance. Brazil, for instance, has endured almost three years of recession.

The group, controlled by the billionaire Ermirio de Moraes family, lost a net 1.250 billion reais ($404 million) last year in the wake of a large asset impairment at the steel division and charges related to a temporary suspension of Brazil-based nickel operations.

Still, Votorantim managed to cut net debt by 24 percent to 14.7 billion reais, helped by a stronger Brazilian real and the conversion of 4,131 foreign-currency loans into real-denominated ones through swaps. Investment fell 6 percent last year.

Net debt rose to the equivalent of 3.43 times adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last year, from 2.79 times EBITDA in 2015.

"We are committed to keeping debt metrics stable and analyzing the overall situation in a way that we can accomplish the group's strategy the best way possible," he said.

Votorantim's loss came in the wake of a 9 percent drop in net revenue to 26.7 billion reais amid lackluster cement and aluminum results and lower income from energy trading. The nickel stoppage stoked costs, offsetting efforts to curb expenses and mitigate the effect of impairments.

Despite the shortfall, the numbers underscore Miranda's flexible approach to cutting debt through divestitures and the restructuring of underperforming divisions. In February, Votorantim agreed to sell some domestic steel assets to the Brazilian unit of ArcelorMittal SA, forming a venture with an annual 5.4 million-tonne capacity.

The 1.8 billion-real impairment was led by a decision by Votorantim to book the steel division as available for sale.

Votorantim's adjusted EBITDA, a gauge of operational profit, slumped 38 percent to 4.3 billion reais last year. As a share of revenue, EBITDA dropped almost 8 percentage points to 16 percent, reflecting the compounding effect of declining revenues and higher costs.

($1 = 3.0912 reais)

