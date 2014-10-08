FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VTB Capital deal to buy Roberto Cavalli in final stages: sources
October 8, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

VTB Capital deal to buy Roberto Cavalli in final stages: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Participants attend the VTB Capital "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum in Moscow, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

(Reuters) - VTB Capital, the investment arm of sanctioned Russian lender VTB Bank (VTBR.MM), has made a cash payment to secure a deal to buy most of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli by November, two sources familiar with the situation said.

    VTB Capital will buy a 70 percent stake in the Florentine company known for its colorful animal prints, which is valued at 400 million euros ($506.48 million), one of the sources said, adding that the cash payment was for up to 20 million euros.

    The sources said VTB Capital is raising funds from a consortium of international investors, including from Western countries, to seal the deal.

Representatives at VTB and Cavalli declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
