VTB Capital deal to buy Roberto Cavalli in final stages: sources

(Reuters) - VTB Capital, the investment arm of sanctioned Russian lender VTB Bank (VTBR.MM), has made a cash payment to secure a deal to buy most of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli by November, two sources familiar with the situation said.

VTB Capital will buy a 70 percent stake in the Florentine company known for its colorful animal prints, which is valued at 400 million euros ($506.48 million), one of the sources said, adding that the cash payment was for up to 20 million euros.

The sources said VTB Capital is raising funds from a consortium of international investors, including from Western countries, to seal the deal.

Representatives at VTB and Cavalli declined to comment.