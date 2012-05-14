Vulcan says court denies Martin Marietta's motion

(Reuters) - Construction materials maker Vulcan Materials Co (VMC.N) said a court has denied smaller rival Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s (MLM.N) motion for a stay on an order barring it from pursuing a $5.3 billion hostile takeover of Vulcan for the next four months.

A Delaware judge had earlier barred Martin Marietta from pursuing its proxy contest and bidding for Vulcan for four months citing a violation in a non-disclosure agreement.

Martin Marietta had made an all-stock bid for Vulcan in December to create the world’s largest producer of sand, gravel and other building materials.

Shares of Vulcan fell 2 percent to $39.19, while those of Martin Marietta’s shares dropped 1 percent to $76.23 in late-afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)