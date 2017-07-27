FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany recalls Porsche Cayenne models over illegal emissions software
July 27, 2017 / 3:34 PM / an hour ago

Germany recalls Porsche Cayenne models over illegal emissions software

2 Min Read

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 19, 2017.Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt on Thursday announced a recall of Porsche 3-litre Cayenne cars (VOWG_p.DE) after finding illegal emissions controlling software in the vehicles.

Dobrindt told reporters he was withdrawing certification for the vehicles, and Porsche would bear 100 percent of the cost of the recalls.

Porsche said it had discovered the software during an internal investigation, and that it had agreed to recall the vehicles to fix the problem.

"The producer will of course bear 100 percent of the costs," Dobrindt said. "There is no explanation why this software was in this vehicle," Dobrindt said.

"These vehicles are equipped with modern emissions controlling technology so we think these vehicles are technically able to stick to emissions limits and we therefore believe Porsche will quickly be in a position to bring the software into conformity (with the law)," Dobrindt said.

Volkswagen CFO Frank Witter had no immediate comment on an earnings call.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Victoria Bryan and Jane Merriman

