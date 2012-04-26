FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW posts surprise Q1 profit gain amid record sales
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 26, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

VW posts surprise Q1 profit gain amid record sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) boosted operating profit by 10 percent in the first quarter despite shrinking demand for vehicles in the carmaker’s western European core markets and spending on a technology overhaul.

Operating profit increased to 3.21 billion euros ($4.22 billion) from 2.91 billion euros a year earlier, the German carmaker said in a statement on Thursday, beating analysts’ expectations for a drop of almost nine percent to 2.7 billion euros.

VW reaffirmed its outlook for 2012, saying it aims to match last year’s operating profit of 11.3 billion euros and increase revenue from the 159.3 billion euros achieved last year.

Relying on continued expansion of car markets in Asia, the United States, Latin America and Russia, VW stood by its goal to increase deliveries beyond last year’s record 8.3 milllion vehicles. VW’s group auto sales increased 9.6 percent in the first quarter to a record 2.16 million units. ($1 = 0.7585 euros)

Reporting By Andreas Cremer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.