WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) purchase of the second half of Porsche SE’s (PSHG_p.DE) sports-car business will cost more than 100 million euros ($125.10 million) in taxes, Chief Finance Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch said at a press conference on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7994 euros)

Reporting By Andreas Cremer