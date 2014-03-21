Hearing on UAW vote at Tennessee VW plant vote April 21

Volkswagen employees work on the assembly line of the 2012 VW Passat in Chattanooga Tennessee, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union will make its case on April 21 that the results of a February election it lost at a Chattanooga, Tennessee Volkswagen plant should be thrown out.

An administrative law judge will begin presiding over what could be a multi-day hearing on that date, with the time and place to be determined.

The parties involved agreed to delay the hearing, which was previously scheduled for April 7 in Chattanooga, a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) representative said on Friday.

The UAW has asked the NLRB to invalidate the 712-626 vote at the VW facility and hold a new election, alleging that workers were improperly influenced by anti-union statements made by Tennessee Republican politicians and outside interest groups in the days leading up to the election.

The NLRB does not comment on the details or substance of ongoing matters. The federal agency supervises union elections and polices unfair labor practices in the private sector, and its regional office in Atlanta is handling the VW Chattanooga challenge.

The decisions of regional NLRB offices can be appealed to the full five-member board in Washington, D.C.

UAW attorneys will be at the hearing, along with counsel for a group of anti-union VW workers who successfully petitioned to defend the outcome of the vote.

The anti-union workers are mounting their defense with the support of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation and Southern Momentum, two of the groups that campaigned against the UAW in the days leading up to the election.