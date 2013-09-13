VW group sales almost flat in August as Europe shrinks

A Volkswagen logo is seen on the front of a Volkswagen vehicle at a dealership in Carlsbad, California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BERLIN (Reuters) - Sales of Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) group were almost flat in August as Europe’s largest automaker conceded “difficult conditions” in shrinking core markets.

Deliveries edged up 0.1 percent last month to 720,400 cars, while eight-month sales were up 4.5 percent to 6.17 million, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said on Friday.

The 0.1 percent gain is the weakest sales month so far this year for the German giant which also includes luxury division Audi (NSUG.DE) and sports-car maker Porsche.

Group deliveries in Europe fell 3.3 percent in the first eight months to 2.39 million autos, VW said.