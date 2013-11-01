FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW has small gain in October group auto sales: source
#Business News
November 1, 2013 / 11:53 AM / 4 years ago

VW has small gain in October group auto sales: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at a VW dealership in Hamburg, October 28, 2013. Volkswagen is due to present company results on Wednesday. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) posted a small increase in group auto sales in October, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, keeping Europe’s largest carmaker on course for record deliveries this year.

The multi-brand VW group started off well into the fourth quarter, the person said, declining to be identified because official sales data won’t be released until mid-November.

Volkswagen declined comment.

VW, which posted a 20-percent gain in third-quarter operating profit on record sales of premium brands Audi and Porsche, recorded a 7 percent rise in September sales to 856,900 vehicles, excluding the MAN and Scania truck divisions.

The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer has a goal of boosting global group deliveries to about 9.5 million this year from 9.3 million in 2012. Nine-month group sales including MAN and Scania trucks were up 4.8 percent at 7.18 million units.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Alexander Ratz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
