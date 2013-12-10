FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW brand sales up 3.4 percent in November on demand for new Golf
December 10, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

VW brand sales up 3.4 percent in November on demand for new Golf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A VW Golf VII car is pictured in a production line at the plant of German carmaker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) increased sales at its core passenger-car brand by 3.4 percent in November to 522,100 autos, powered by demand for the seventh-generation Golf hatchback, the company’s best-selling model.

Eleven-month deliveries rose by the same margin to 5.40 million vehicles, Wolfsburg-based VW said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the pending introduction of the new Golf in China and the United States may add “further momentum” to sales.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

