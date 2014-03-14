FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Skoda to produce new model at one of its Czech plant
#Business News
March 14, 2014 / 1:48 PM / 4 years ago

VW's Skoda to produce new model at one of its Czech plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volkswagen logo sign is seen inside the lobby of the U.S. headquarters building of Volkswagen Group of America in Herndon, Virginia, September 18, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Czech carmaker Skoda Auto will produce a new model at its Kvasiny plant, one of three it operates in the central European country, Skoda said on Friday in a statement that did not name the next make.

The German car group has been due to decide on whether to produce a new sport-utility vehicle (SUV) for its mass-market brands Skoda and Seat at a plant in the Czech Republic or Spain.

Skoda did not specify the model to be made at the Kvasiny plant in eastern Czech Republic.

The investment is expected to create several thousands of jobs at Skoda, the country’s biggest exporter, and its suppliers.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
