A Volkswagen logo sign is seen inside the lobby of the U.S. headquarters building of Volkswagen Group of America in Herndon, Virginia, September 18, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen of America (VOWG_p.DE) saw sales drop by 13.8 percent to 27,112 cars in February as Europe’s largest carmaker drew fewer buyers to models, which haven’t been updated recently.

“With a full range of fuel-efficient vehicles we anticipate steady demand as we enter the spring selling season,” Mark McNabb, chief operating officer of Volkswagen of America said in a statement on Monday.