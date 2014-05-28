FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Waddell & Reed to exit Sands China with $1.3 billion selldown: term sheet
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 28, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Waddell & Reed to exit Sands China with $1.3 billion selldown: term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR.N) launched on Wednesday an up to $1.3 billion selldown in Sands China Ltd. (1928.HK), offering its remaining stake in the casino operator, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

Waddell & Reed offered 192.64 million Sands China shares in an indicative range of HK$55.27 to HK$55.90 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 5.1 percent to Tuesday’s closing price, the terms said.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.