FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Waddell & Reed first-quarter profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 30, 2012 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

Waddell & Reed first-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR.N) reported a quarterly profit above market estimates for the first time in three quarters, as a strong stock market led to higher investments into the company’s funds.

For the first quarter, the company posted a net income of $47.4 million, or 55 cents a share, up slightly from $45.6 million, or 53 cents a share, from the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 49 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The S&P 500 .SPX has had its best first quarter in nearly 14 years and the rising markets were expected to boost the asset manager's results.

Market action added $9.3 billion to total assets and improving investor sentiment led to the higher net flows.

Net flows -- the amount of money investors added to Waddell & Reed’s funds -- rebounded to $1.30 billion, after they touched a two-year low of $42 million in the fourth quarter.

Higher assets under management help assets managers who earn fees on the amount of money they help invest.

Waddell & Reed, which is known for its Ivy fund family, ended the quarter with $93.79 billion in assets under management.

Shares of the Overland Park, Kansas-based company closed at $32.10 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.