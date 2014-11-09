UAE's Waha Capital shares up 7 percent in active trade after earnings

DUBAI (Reuters) - Shares in Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital WAHA.AD rose sharply in early trade on Sunday after the company said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, driven by higher income from its stake in AerCap Holdings (AER.N).

Waha made a net profit of 301.2 million dirhams ($82 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 107.1 million dirhams in the year-ago period. AerCap, in which Waha Capital owns a 14.1 percent stake, recorded a 118 percent year-on-year rise in earnings per share in the third quarter.

Shares in Waha jumped 7.0 percent to 2.92 dirhams, outperforming a 1.3 percent rise by the Abu Dhabi index .ADI, and were the third most heavily traded stock in the market.

They rose above technical resistance at 2.85 dirhams, the late October peak. Any clean break, in the form of a daily close, would trigger a bullish right triangle formed by the highs and lows since mid-October and pointing up to 3.16 dirhams.