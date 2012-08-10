FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wajax's profit rises on higher demand for equipment
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 10, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

Wajax's profit rises on higher demand for equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Industrial equipment distributor Wajax Corp’s (WJX.TO) quarterly profit rose 12 percent on higher demand from construction and mining industries but the company said growth would be modest for the full year as oil and gas drilling activities slow down in western Canada.

Net income rose to C$18.5 million ($18.65 million), or C$1.09 per share, from C$16.5 million, or 98 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to C$386.6 million.

Equipment segment revenue rose 29 percent to C$212.3 million while that from industrial components segment rose 5 percent to C$94 million.

Revenue from power systems segment was flat at C$81.8 million due to a softening energy sector in western Canada and lower margins at its Ontario division.

Shares of the Mississauga, Ontario-based company were down 2 percent at C$50.25 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.