FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart says independent chairman, other outside proposals voted down
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 5, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

Wal-Mart says independent chairman, other outside proposals voted down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (Reuters) - Shareholders of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) on Friday voted down five outside proposals seeking reforms at the retailer, including one calling for an independent chairman that aimed to lessen the Walton founding family’s influence over the board.

Because the Walton family owns 51 percent of the company the outside proposals, which were not endorsed by the company, were seen as having little chance of passing. The final vote tally has not yet been disclosed but preliminary percentage results are expected later on Friday.

reporting by Nathan Layne in Fayetteville, Arkansas; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.