FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walgreen CEO to retire after Alliance Boots' merger
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 10, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

Walgreen CEO to retire after Alliance Boots' merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co said Chief Executive Greg Wasson would retire after the completion of the company’s pending merger with Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd [ABN.UL].

Walgreen shares were up 2.3 percent in extended trading.

Wasson joined the company nearly 35 years ago and has been at its helm for six years. He led the acquisition of pharmacy and convenience store chain Duane Read Inc in 2010.

Stefano Pessina, executive chairman of Alliance Boots, would serve as acting CEO, Walgreen said.

Pessina got an 8 percent stake after Walgreen acquired 45 percent of Alliance Boots, making him its largest shareholder. He would also be the largest shareholder of the combined company.

Walgreen shareholders are scheduled to vote on the deal, valued at about $15 billion, on Dec. 29.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreen said it would keep U.S. its tax domicile after buying Alliance Boots, following fierce criticism of such tax-cutting deals at home.

Shares of the company closed at $68.15 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock has risen nearly 19 percent this year.

Reporting by Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.