UBS adds Walgreen to "most preferred" list, stock up

(Reuters) - Walgreen Co WAG.N shares rose 5.3 percent on Tuesday after UBS added the drugstore chain to its “most preferred” list and an analyst said he expected a resolution of the company’s dispute with Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O).

Analyst Jason DeRise put grocer Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) on the “least preferred” list, saying its upcoming annual report may raise more concerns about its fiscal 2013 guidance.

Along with Walgreen, DeRise added grocer Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc HTSI.N to the “most preferred” list.

Walgreen stopped filling millions of prescriptions for patients in the Express Scripts pharmacy benefits management network on December 31 after the companies failed to agree on a new contract. Losing the Express Scripts business cut 7 cents per share from Walgreen’s earnings in the latest quarter, but the largest U.S. drugstore chain has repeatedly said that leaving the Express Scripts network was the right decision.

DeRise expects Walgreen and Express Scripts to reach a resolution on reimbursement rates “in the coming months, which we believe will allow (Walgreen) shares to re-rate to its pre-dispute multiple,” UBS said.

Walgreen’s shares ended the session 5.3 percent higher at $35.07 after rising as high as $35.26. Before the companies’ dispute was disclosed last June, Walgreen shares traded above $45.

Express Scripts shares rose 3.6 percent to close at $58.85.

Walgreen and Express Scripts declined to comment.

SUPERVALU ISSUES, HARRIS TEETER EARNINGS

Supervalu’s annual report, expected to be released later this week, may reveal a previously undisclosed inventory benefit or show that the grocer took pricing above its cost inflation, DeRise said in a research report.

Last week, Supervalu posted a better-than-expected profit and gave a full-year profit forecast above Wall Street’s view, sending its shares higher.

A spokesman for Supervalu referred back to its earnings release and conference call and declined to provide additional comment.

Supervalu shares slid 1.2 percent, or 8 cents, to $6.44.

DeRise noted that Harris Teeter shares have traded down considerably lately ahead of its quarterly earnings report, which is due on May 3.

Through Monday, the shares of the company previously known as Ruddick Corp have fallen 5.7 percent this month. They rose nearly 1.9 percent to $38.53 on Tuesday.

DeRise has “buy” ratings on Walgreen and Harris Teeter and a “sell” rating on Supervalu.