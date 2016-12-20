Apple's new AirPods tough to recycle: report
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's new wireless headphones could be a problem for recyclers, according to an electronics firm that took apart the device to review its component parts.
Rite Aid Corp, which is being acquired by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, said it would sell 865 stores to Fred's Inc for $950 million in cash.
The sale is in response to concerns raised by the Federal Trade Commission over the proposed $9.4 billion deal between Walgreens and Rite Aid.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May did not discuss with Rupert Murdoch the proposed takeover of UK pay-TV group Sky by the tycoon's Twenty-First Century Fox at a September meeting, Britain's media minister said on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS The European Commission has charged Facebook Inc with providing misleading information during its takeover of the online messaging service WhatsApp, opening the company to a possible fine of 1 percent of its turnover.