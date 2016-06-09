FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance appoints co-COOs
June 9, 2016 / 12:13 PM / a year ago

Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance appoints co-COOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Walgreens sign is seen in the Chicago suburb of Niles, Illinois in this February 10, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) said on Thursday it named two executive vice presidents to the role of co-chief operating officers.

Alex Gourlay, executive vice president of Walgreens Boots Alliance and President of Walgreens, will oversee Walgreens and Boots in his new role.

Ornella Barra, executive vice president of Walgreens Boots Alliance and president and chief executive of global wholesale and international retail, will supervise global brands, human resources and other business services, the company said.

Simon Roberts, executive vice president of Walgreens Boots Alliance and president of Boots, is leaving in July to pursue new opportunities, the company said.

Walgreen Co and Alliance Boots GmbH completed their merger to form Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc in December 2014, finalizing a two-step merger launched in 2012.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
