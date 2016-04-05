Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cutting and synergies from taking full control of European pharmacy chain Alliance Boots.

The U.S. drugstore operator, which is in the process of buying smaller rival Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N), said in April last year that it had identified ways to cut costs by $1.5 billion by the end of its fiscal year in August 2017.

The company said on Tuesday that it achieved net synergies of $329 million in the second quarter ended Feb. 29 from its acquisition of the 55 percent it did not already own in Alliance Boots, Europe’s biggest pharmacy chain, in December 2014.

Walgreens, the largest U.S. drugstore operator by store count, said it expected the Rite Aid deal to close in the second half of 2016 as scheduled.

The companies in December received a “second request” for information from the Federal Trade Commission, which extended the waiting period required under antitrust rules to 30 days after the companies provided the information.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year, excluding prescription drugs, fell 0.3 percent in the quarter due to soft cough, cold and flu product sales amid an unseasonably warm winter.

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $930 million, or 85 cents per share, in the quarter, from $2.04 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a non-cash gain of $814 million.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.31 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.28, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 13.6 percent to $30.18 billion, but missed analysts’ average estimate of $30.66 billion.

Walgreens again raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast by 5 cents to $4.35 per share, leaving the upper end unchanged at $4.55.