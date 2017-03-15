FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Wall Street profits rose 21 percent in 2016, bonuses up 1 percent: report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 15, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 5 months ago

Wall Street profits rose 21 percent in 2016, bonuses up 1 percent: report

Hilary Russ

1 Min Read

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 28, 2016.Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street profits jumped 21 percent to $17.3 billion in 2016, while average bonuses in New York City's securities industry rose by just 1 percent to $138,210, the state's chief fiscal officer said on Wednesday.

Total profits were at their highest level in four years, reversing three years of declines, as lower revenue was offset by cost cutting and a drop in legal settlements and other non-compensation expenses.

"The jump in profitability is good news since the industry generates a significant amount of tax revenue for both the state and city budgets," New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement.

Expenses not tied to employee compensation, including legal settlements, fell by nearly $3.8 billion, or 6.2 percent in 2016.

The industry, an important sector for the area's economic activity, added 3,800 jobs last year to 177,000, the highest annual level since the financial crisis. But it is still 6 percent smaller than 2007.

Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.