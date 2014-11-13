Wal-Mart told store managers to match online prices with Amazon

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) has informed managers of its roughly 5,000 stores across the United States that they can match prices with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and other online retailers, the head of the company’s U.S. business said on Thursday.

Greg Foran said the directive was meant to formalize a practice already in place in many stores. “About half of the stores were doing it anyway,” Foran said on a call with media following the reporting of its quarterly results.