FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart: supplier broke policy with work at Bangladesh factory
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 26, 2012 / 9:33 PM / 5 years ago

Wal-Mart: supplier broke policy with work at Bangladesh factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Monday that it has it ended its relationship with the unnamed supplier that allowed goods to be made for the world’s largest retailer at the Bangladesh factory where a fire killed more than 100 people.

“The Tazreen factory was no longer authorized to produce merchandise for Walmart,” Wal-Mart said in a statement. “A supplier subcontracted work to this factory without authorization and in direct violation of our policies.”

Wal-Mart declined to provide additional details, such as name the supplier or the timing of the factory being removed from its list of approved facilities.

Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.