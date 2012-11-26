Wal-Mart: supplier broke policy with work at Bangladesh factory

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Monday that it has it ended its relationship with the unnamed supplier that allowed goods to be made for the world’s largest retailer at the Bangladesh factory where a fire killed more than 100 people.

“The Tazreen factory was no longer authorized to produce merchandise for Walmart,” Wal-Mart said in a statement. “A supplier subcontracted work to this factory without authorization and in direct violation of our policies.”

Wal-Mart declined to provide additional details, such as name the supplier or the timing of the factory being removed from its list of approved facilities.