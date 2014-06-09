FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart.com CEO Joel Anderson to step down
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 9, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Wal-Mart.com CEO Joel Anderson to step down

Sampad Patnaik

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said Joel Anderson, chief executive of its United States website, Walmart.com, would step down, at a time the company plans to speed up investments in technology to boost sales at its fast-growing e-commerce business.

Fernando Madeira, CEO of Latin America eCommerce at Wal-Mart, will replace Anderson, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Madeira will now relocate to San Bruno, California from Brazil to assume additional responsibility for Wal-Mart’s U.S. markets, the memo said.

Anderson will take up a job at a different company, Wal-Mart spokesman Dan Toporek told Reuters in an email.

Wal-Mart appointed Gregory Penner vice chairman on Friday, showing that the world’s largest retailer is looking at younger executives to revive its fortunes.

Penner is now in a position to succeed Chairman Rob Walton, his 69-year-old father-in-law.

Penner’s appointment comes at a time when the company’s U.S. same-store sales are falling and it is struggling to move past a bribery scandal at its Mexico unit that has cost it more than $500 million since 2012.

The company, in May, forecast a current-quarter profit that fell short of analysts’ expectations, after quarterly sales grew at their slowest pace in nearly five years.

Wal-Mart is also facing increasing dissent from its employees who, backed by unions, are demanding higher wages, better benefits and more full-time jobs.

Editing by Simon Jennings in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.