KPMG International ex-chairman joins Wal-Mart board

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) on Monday said that the retired chairman of accounting and consulting firm KPMG International KPMG.UL has joined its board of directors, effective immediately.

Timothy Flynn, 55, will serve as a member of the retailer’s audit committee and becomes the seventeenth member of Wal-Mart’s board.

Flynn joined the board of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) earlier this year.

Wal-Mart has been embroiled in a bribery scandal at its Mexican operations, which are the subject of investigations by the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In April, a New York Times report said that management at Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX orchestrated bribes of $24 million to help it grow quickly in the last decade and that Wal-Mart’s top brass tried to cover it up.