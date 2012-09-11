FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart plans 3-5 more India wholesale stores this year
#Business News
September 11, 2012 / 1:57 PM / in 5 years

Wal-Mart plans 3-5 more India wholesale stores this year

Arpita Mukherjee

2 Min Read

Customers shop at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in the northern Indian state of Punjab November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

(Reuters) - An Indian wholesale joint venture between Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and New Delhi-based Bharti Enterprises plans to add between three and five stores in India by the end of the year, a spokeswoman for the joint venture said.

Wal-Mart operates 17 wholesale stores under the “Best Price” brand in partnership with Bharti Enterprises, a conglomerate whose holdings include Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS), India’s top mobile telecoms operator.

Foreign ownership regulations in India do not allow global hypermarket and supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart and Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) to open shops in the country’s $450 billion-plus retail market.

Foreign players are, however, allowed to operate wholesale stores in partnership with local companies.

The Bharti joint venture puts Wal-Mart in a strong position to set up retail outlets when the law changes as Bharti owns 186 “Easyday” stores across India and a distribution joint venture with Singapore-based food company Del Monte Pacific Ltd (DMPL.SI).

In December last year, the government backtracked on its decision to allow foreign multi-brand retail chains to set up majority owned local operations after a huge political backlash.

The joint venture is optimistic that the government will eventually allow foreign multi-brand retailers to enter the Indian market, the spokeswoman said at an event in the southern city of Bangalore.

Wal-Mart also plans to ramp up the headcount at @WalmartLabs in Bangalore to about 200 by the end of 2012 from 125 now, said Jermey King, chief technical officer of global e-commerce at Walmart.com.

@WalmartLabs, which manages Wal-Mart websites, is working to help Wal-Mart capture more online sales from smartphones and social networking.

Editing by Ted Kerr and Rodney Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
