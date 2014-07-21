FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart adds $102.9 million in Indian wholesale business in June
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 21, 2014 / 12:57 AM / 3 years ago

Wal-Mart adds $102.9 million in Indian wholesale business in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Wal-Mart company logo is seen outside a Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) has infused fresh funds worth 6.2 billion rupees ($102.9 million) into its Indian wholesale business in June, according to a filing made by its Indian unit to the Registrar of Companies.

The funds were allotted as share application money, the filing showed.

Wal-Mart runs 20 wholesale stores in the country and plans to roll out 50 more over four to five years. The retailer has already launched its e-commerce operations, to sell to small businesses, in the cities of Lucknow and Hyderabad earlier this month.

($1 = 60.2800 Indian Rupees)

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.