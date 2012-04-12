FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walmart International focusing on own business over deals
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 12, 2012 / 12:57 PM / 5 years ago

Walmart International focusing on own business over deals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Employees stand in front of the gate to a Wal-Mart Supercenter in Chongqing municipality October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) is emphasizing improving results in international markets where it already operates, such as China, over entering new markets, its top international executive said on Thursday.

“Our focus this year in particular has been on improving returns with our existing businesses,” said Doug McMillon, chief executive officer of Walmart International.

The company is working on the key markets of China and Brazil, he told investors and analysts at a meeting in Toronto that was also webcast.

China is getting ready to move to an everyday-low-price model, he said. Brazil has already switched over to that Walmart way of offering low prices at all times rather than relying on certain sale items.

In China, some new stores have not been as strong as Walmart would like, he said. Walmart China also dealt with a pork mislabeling issue last year that led to the temporary closure of some stores, and big leadership changes.

“A lot of issues have been identified in China over the last few months,” said McMillon. “It’s just nowhere near what it could be.”

Walmart International is looking at possible deals, both to enter new countries and acquire certain capabilities, but for now the focus is largely on the existing business, he said.

“We will continue to look for opportunities,” said McMillon. “If there’s a large market out there with a high growth rate and we feel like for some reason this is a time that we need to go or want to go, we’ll still do some of those things. But what I want to demonstrate to you is that we understand the obligation and opportunity that we have to improve returns, and we will do that.”

Walmart International grew at a faster clip than the larger Walmart U.S. in the fourth quarter. Operating income at Walmart International rose 15.2 percent to nearly $2.31 billion, while Walmart U.S. operating income rose 1.4 percent to $6.11 billion.

International results were mixed. Britain’s Asda saw sales growth slow from the third quarter.

Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Allison Martell in Toronto; editing by John Wallace

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.