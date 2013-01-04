FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart appoints Lev Khasis to develop new store concepts
#Business News
January 4, 2013 / 1:22 AM / in 5 years

Wal-Mart appoints Lev Khasis to develop new store concepts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lev Khasis, CEO of X5 Retail Group, speaks with journalists at Reuters office in Moscow, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

(Reuters) - The world's largest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) appointed Lev Khasis as president and chief executive of New Formats for Walmart International, a company spokesperson said.

Khasis, who joined Wal-Mart in 2011 as senior vice-president, will focus on developing new store concepts that can be deployed across markets, Wal-Mart spokesperson Kevin Gardner said in an e-mail statement.

Khasis built up Russia's biggest food retailer X5 (PJPq.L) through acquisitions into a Russian market leader until his resignation in 2011.

Wal-Mart has more than 4,480 stores in the United States, including large supercenters, discount stores, grocery stores, small format stores and Sam's Club warehouse club stores.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Michael Perry

