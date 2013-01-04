Wal-Mart appoints Lev Khasis to develop new store concepts

(Reuters) - The world’s largest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) appointed Lev Khasis as president and chief executive of New Formats for Walmart International, a company spokesperson said.
Khasis, who joined Wal-Mart in 2011 as senior vice-president, will focus on developing new store concepts that can be deployed across markets, Wal-Mart spokesperson Kevin Gardner said in an e-mail statement.
Khasis built up Russia’s biggest food retailer X5 (PJPq.L) through acquisitions into a Russian market leader until his resignation in 2011.
Wal-Mart has more than 4,480 stores in the United States, including large supercenters, discount stores, grocery stores, small format stores and Sam’s Club warehouse club stores.
