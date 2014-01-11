Wal-Mart's international finance chief to depart: WSJ

The Walmart logo is pictured at its store in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

(Reuters) - Cathy Smith, Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s (WMT.N) finance chief for the international division, will leave at the end of the month to take a “leadership position” at an unidentified company, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing internal company memos.

Smith also leads the international division’s strategy. The division generated $135 billion in sales in 2013.

Before joining Wal-Mart in 2010, Smith had been executive vice president and chief financial officer at GameStop Corp (GME.N).

Brett Biggs, who is executive vice president and chief financial officer for Walmart U.S, is slated to replace Smith at Walmart International, the WSJ said. The Journal said the Wal-Mart memos were sent on Thursday.

Biggs was senior vice president of operations for the company’s retail warehouse chain, Sam’s Club, before he became CFO of Walmart U.S.

Wal-Mart spokesman Kevin Gardner could not be reached immediately for comment.