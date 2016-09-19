Shopping carts are seen outside a new Wal-Mart Express store in Chicago July 26, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress/Files

CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of internet retailer Jet.com after agreeing to pay about $3 billion for the e-commerce startup last month.

Wal-Mart Chief Executive Doug McMillon announced the closing of the deal, which was pending regulatory approval, in a blog post on the retailer's website.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)