Unilever to buy U.S.-based Seventh Generation
LONDON Unilever will buy Seventh Generation, a U.S.-based maker of "green" home and personal care goods, it said on Monday, its latest deal aimed at boosting the faster-growing part of its business.
CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of internet retailer Jet.com after agreeing to pay about $3 billion for the e-commerce startup last month.
Wal-Mart Chief Executive Doug McMillon announced the closing of the deal, which was pending regulatory approval, in a blog post on the retailer's website.
SYDNEY A consortium of global and domestic funds, backed by investors including China Investment Corp, agreed to buy Australia's busiest port for a higher-than-expected A$9.7 billion ($7.3 billion), a sign that tough equity markets are helping fuel appetite for infrastructure.
HONG KONG China Vanke Co Ltd said it was in talks to buy assets in cash, part of the property developer's effort to accelerate the development of its new businesses.