Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) will cut about 7,000 back-office jobs, mostly in accounting and invoicing positions at its stores around the country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Wal-Mart, the largest private employer in the United States, is eliminating positions that manage an individual store's daily cash flow or process claims from manufacturers delivering goods directly to stores, among other tasks, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2cc5lQ9)

Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The world's largest retailer has been trying to put more employees on the sales floor as opposed to having them in the back office, the report said.

Wal-Mart has said it will invest in better training for its employees, putting $2.7 billion in those programs and a series of wage hikes that took the minimum hourly pay for store workers to $10 an hour earlier this year.

Recently, it launched a new system for scheduling workers at 650 U.S. stores in an effort to improve staffing levels during peak shopping times and offer more certainty over hours for employees.

