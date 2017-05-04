FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Wal-Mart files patent for Amazon Dash rival
May 4, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 3 months ago

Wal-Mart files patent for Amazon Dash rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shopping carts are seen outside a new Wal-Mart Express store in Chicago July 26, 2011. Wal-Mart Stores Inc reporterd a higher-than-expected quarterly profit May 19, 2106, as sales in the U.S. market rose, sending the retailer's shares up nearly 10 percent.John Gress/Files

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) has applied for a patent to compete with Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) wifi-connected, one-button ordering device, Amazon Dash, according to data provider CB Insights.

The patent, filed in October, would be the first of Wal-Mart's more than 800 patents and applications to focus on Internet of Things (IoT) and branches into shoppers' homes, CB Insights said.

Wal-Mart's system would require less effort than Amazon's, a CB Insights blog post said.

"While Dash buttons still require users to press a physical button separate from the product, Wal-Mart aims to integrate IoT into the products themselves for automatic re-ordering with no user input at all," the blog post said.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

