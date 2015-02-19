Wal-Mart says port issue impacting supply of some goods

The Walmart logo is pictured at its store in the Porter Ranch section of Los Angeles in this file photo taken on November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc is experiencing delays in some merchandise due to the West Coast port disruptions, although moves to diversify its logistics have limited the impact, the head of the retailer’s U.S. operations said on Thursday.

On an earnings call Greg Foran said “pockets of merchandise” were being held up by the port dispute and expressed hopes for a speedy resolution.

He said potential costs were included in the company’s earnings forecasts unveiled earlier on Thursday.