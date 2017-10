Products are displayed outside a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market store in Bentonville, Arkansas, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected Walmart’s (WMT.N) request to dismiss a gender discrimination case filed in California, but said he would rule later about whether the plaintiffs had enough evidence to be certified as a class.

The ruling on Friday came from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco federal court.