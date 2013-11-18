FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart finds safety issues at Bangladesh factories
#Business News
November 18, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

Wal-Mart finds safety issues at Bangladesh factories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Wal-Mart company logo is seen outside a Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said it has found safety problems at some of the factories in Bangladesh with which it does business, and that most of those factories have since made improvements.

The U.S. retail group tested the safety of more than 200 factories, a company spokesman said in an email late on Sunday.

“Of these, 32 had failures in their initial inspections, but all but two have since addressed those issues.”

Walmart has posted on its website the inspection reports of 75 factories, and will post the remainder as they are completed, the spokesman said.

Of the 75 factories, two failed safety inspections because remediation was not possible, and one closed down because the owners are building a new facility, the spokesman said.

Companies are pushing for improved safety in Bangladesh after 1,129 workers were killed in the collapse of a garment plant in April, and another 112 people perished in a factory fire in November.

Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
