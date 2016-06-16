FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart targets new sales of up to $60 billion by 2019: CEO
June 16, 2016 / 3:47 PM / a year ago

Wal-Mart targets new sales of up to $60 billion by 2019: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aircraft flies over a Wal-Mart billboard in Mexico City March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N), the world’s biggest retailer, expects to add $45 billion to $60 billion of new sales over the next three years, the chief executive said on Thursday.

“So sometimes people say Walmart is not really a growth company any more. I want to say: ‘Well, if we layer on $50 to $60 billion, would that count, in three years?” Doug McMillon told delegates at the Consumer Goods Forum conference in Cape Town.

A company presentation shown on screen projected a sales increase of $45 billion to $60 billion in the next three years.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Adrian Croft

