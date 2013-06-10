FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart CEO, others again get many 'No' votes from shareholders
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 10, 2013 / 2:47 PM / 4 years ago

Wal-Mart CEO, others again get many 'No' votes from shareholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michael T. Duke, President and CEO of Wal-Mart Stores, looks on during the first day of the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 (CGI) in New York, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) shareholders approved the election of all 14 director nominees at the company’s annual meeting last week, but many again voted against Chief Executive Michael Duke and others as the company continued to face fallout from a Mexican bribery scandal.

Some 12.1 percent of shareholders voted against Duke, while 10.1 percent voted against S. Robson Walton, the son of the discount retailer’s founder, according to results Wal-Mart made public on Monday. Christopher Williams, chairman of the audit committee, had 12.2 percent of votes cast against him.

Other directors got more than 90 percent support.

Duke and others were again targeted this year by large pension funds and activist groups, as they were in 2012 after allegations that Wal-Mart de Mexico bribed officials to expand quickly in Mexico last decade, and that Wal-Mart executives squelched an internal probe.

With a strong majority of votes cast in favor of each director, a boardroom shake-up at the world’s largest retailer is unlikely. The Walton family also owns more than half of the company’s shares, making re-election of its board a foregone conclusion.

For Wal-Mart’s press release on the shareholder meeting voting results: [ID:nBw11MQqka]

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.