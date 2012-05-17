FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart shares erase bribery probe declines
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 17, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

Wal-Mart shares erase bribery probe declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers walk through a new Wal-Mart store in Chicago, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

(Reuters) - Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) climbed as high as $62.48 on Thursday after the world’s largest retailer posted strong earnings, erasing losses the shares suffered after a New York Times story on alleged bribery in Mexico.

Before the report was published on April 21, Wal-Mart traded at $62.45. The shares fell 8.2 percent during the first three full days of trading after the report, dipping as low as $57.18 on April 25. The decline wiped out billions of dollars of market capitalization.

Shares of Wal-Mart, a component of the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, were up 5.3 percent at $62.34 in midday trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's quarterly profit and sales topped expectations, helped by a strong performance in the United States.

Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.