FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walmex says working with Mexican authorities
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 26, 2012 / 11:23 PM / 5 years ago

Walmex says working with Mexican authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of a Wal-Mart store in Mexico City, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, the country’s biggest retailer, said it is ready to answer questions and provide documents to Mexican authorities investigating allegations that it bribed officials to expand its business.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office said earlier on Thursday it has begun a probe to establish whether a criminal investigation into the allegations is warranted.

Walmex, as the company is known locally, said it was setting up a process to guarantee that it meets all requests from Mexican authorities.

“This process is part of a wider program to strengthen the confidence of Mexico’s society at large about the nature and scope of its operations,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.