October 8, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

Mexico's Walmex Sept same-store sales rise 10 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores open for at least a year rose 10 percent in September from a year earlier.

The results exceeded the expectations of 7 percent growth in a Reuters survey of five sector analysts.

Walmex, an affiliate of top global retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), said it operated 2,224 stores in Mexico and 633 in Central America at the end of September after opening 20 stores in Mexico last month and two in Central America.

Sales at Central American stores open for at least a year in September rose 8.1 percent, year on year.

Walmex shares, down nearly 18 percent from an April high following news of a probe by U.S. authorities over allegations it used bribes to speed store openings, rose 0.87 percent on Monday to 37.31 pesos before the sales results were disclosed.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
