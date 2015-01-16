Disney hikes Bob Iger's compensation by 36 percent in 2014

Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, speaks at the 2014 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co hiked Chief Executive Robert Iger’s total compensation by 36 percent in 2014, a regulatory filing showed.

Iger, who has led the company to record profits, received a compensation of $46.5 million in 2014, compared with $34.3 million in 2013, according to a filing on Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/17R3fCb)

Walt Disney’s board in October extended Iger’s contract through June 2018, keeping him at the helm of the media and theme park company two years longer than he previously planned.