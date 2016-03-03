FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney plans to add two more ships to cruise line
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
March 3, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Disney plans to add two more ships to cruise line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said it signed an agreement to build two cruise ships for its Disney Cruise Line business.

The company, which signed the agreement with the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, said on Thursday the ships are expected to be completed in 2021 and 2023.

Disney Cruise Line, which comes under the company’s parks and resorts business, was launched in 1998 and operates out of ports in North America and Europe.

The new ships, at about 135,000 gross tons, will be the biggest in Disney’s fleet.

The company is a much smaller player than market-dominating companies such as Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and has added capacity slowly.

Disney operates four ships, with Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy starting operations in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.