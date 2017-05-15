FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disney's Iger says hackers claim to have stolen upcoming movie - Hollywood Reporter
May 15, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 3 months ago

Disney's Iger says hackers claim to have stolen upcoming movie - Hollywood Reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California, May 7, 2012.Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger has revealed that hackers claimed to have access to an unnamed upcoming movie and have demanded a ransom, the Hollywood Reporter said on Monday.

Iger made the comments during a town hall meeting with ABC employees in New York City, the Hollywood Reporter said, citing multiple sources.

The hackers have demanded that a huge sum be paid on Bitcoin, but Disney has refused to pay, the publication said.

Disney was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

