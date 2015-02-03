Shanghai Disneyland opening delayed to first half of 2016: source

The entrance gate to The Walt Disney Co is pictured in Burbank, California February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co will push back the opening of Shanghai Disneyland until the first half of 2016 from a scheduled start at the end of this year due to an expansion of its plans for the theme park, said a person familiar with the matter.

Results from consumer studies and weather concerns had also played a part in the decision, said the person, adding that the change would likely be confirmed by the company on a Tuesday conference call.

U.S.-based Walt Disney officials were not immediately available to comment.

The $5.5 billion theme park is being jointly developed with China’s state-owned Shanghai Shendi Group.

In April, the firms said they would increase investment in the theme park by $800 million, which would be used primarily to fund additional attractions.

The news was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.