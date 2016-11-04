Pacquiao takes political time out to return to ring
Senator Manny Pacquiao takes a brief break from politics to challenge Jessie Vargas for the WBO welterweight title at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES The Nielsen ratings agency on Friday reaffirmed a report about U.S. pay television customers that was challenged by Walt Disney Co's ESPN sports network.
Media reports said the Nielsen data suggested ESPN lost 621,000 subscribers from a month earlier. Neither Nielsen or ESPN released the numbers publicly, but ESPN questioned the accuracy of the findings.
In a statement on its website, Nielsen said that an "extensive review" undertaken after ESPN objected showed that estimates of cable subscribers provided on Oct. 28 were accurate.
Disney shares fell nearly 1 percent on Friday to close at $92.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.
"This most recent snapshot from Nielsen is a historic anomaly for the industry and inconsistent with much more moderated trends observed by other respected third-party analysts," ESPN said in a statement.
The figures do not include people who subscribe through digital TV services and other new distributors, the sports network said.
The future of ESPN has been a concern on Wall Street since August 2015 when Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger acknowledged "modest" subscriber losses at the sports network. Disney and other media companies are facing challenges from "cord cutters" who are dropping traditional TV subscriptions for cheaper online options.
Analyst Brian Wieser of Pivotal Research Group, which pays for access to Nielsen data, confirmed that Nielsen's latest report indicated a drop of roughly 621,000 ESPN subscribers. But he said it was not unusual as ESPN has seen previous monthly drops of around 500,000 or 600,000 customers.
Wieser also estimated that year-over-year declines stood at 3.1 percent, in line with the 2 percent to 4 percent drops seen since the start of 2014.
"This has occurred as the network began to trade off high subscriber fees for greater flexibility" for pay TV providers, Wieser said in a research note. "We continue to believe that ESPN is experiencing low single-digit subscriber declines."
The Nielsen data also showed subscriber losses for several networks across the industry, Wieser said. Overall, median cable network penetration fell by 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Andrew Hay)
Senator Manny Pacquiao takes a brief break from politics to challenge Jessie Vargas for the WBO welterweight title at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday.
HARRISBURG, Pa. A man who says he was the unidentified boy seen in 2001 in a shower with convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky is expected to tell a hearing on Friday that the former Penn State assistant football coach was a father figure who never molested him.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard University canceled its men's soccer season after discovering that its players had for years maintained lewd rankings of incoming women players.